Iran threatens to target Israeli diplomatic missions if its embassies are attacked

Iran's military warned Saturday that any Israeli attack on its embassies or diplomatic missions would trigger retaliatory strikes against Israeli diplomatic sites across the region.

In a statement carried by IRNA, a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said such actions would be met with a direct response.

"Any Israeli attack and act of aggression against the embassies and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran would result in all of the Zionist regime's fake embassies in the region being considered legitimate targets by Iran's Armed Forces," the spokesperson said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.