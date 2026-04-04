Debris from object intercepted by air defense system hit building in Dubai

Debris from an object intercepted by air defense systems struck a building in the Dubai Marina area of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Dubai Media Office early Saturday.

"Authorities confirm that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the façade of a building in the Dubai Marina area," it wrote on US-based social media company X.

The media office said the debris fell on the facade of a building belonging to Oracle, a company specializing in database systems.

There were no casualties and no fire as a result of the incident.

The US and Israel launched an air offensive Feb. 28 against Iran that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



