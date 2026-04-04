China moves to regulate 'digital humans' amid boom in virtual services

China is moving to regulate "digital humans" on Friday amid a boom in virtual services.

The Cyberspace Administration of China began seeking public opinions on draft rules for internet services involving digital humans.

Digital humans are human-like virtual beings capable of voice chat and other forms of interaction.

The draft requires that providers of services involving digital humans continuously display a prominent label reading "digital human" alongside such content.

According to the draft, using people's sensitive personal data to create digital human images will require their informed consent, while consent is also a must to use digital humans with identifiable characteristics of specific natural persons.

It also prohibits inducing minors to become addicted to digital humans through "virtual services that simulate family or intimate relationships, or services that may encourage excessive spending."



