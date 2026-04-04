5 killed, 170 injured in US-Israeli attack on several petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran

At least five people were killed and 170 others injured in a US-Israeli attack targeting petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, according to state media.

The IRNA news agency cited a local official in Khuzestan province as saying the strike hit several companies in the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone for petrochemicals.

The official said the wounded received medical treatment, with most discharged after outpatient care.

Earlier in the day, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that at least five people were wounded in the US-Israeli strikes that targeted Iran's Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.

The strikes also targeted the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical facilities in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, the news agency said, citing a provincial deputy governor for security.

While parts of the Bandar Imam petrochemical site were damaged, no damage was reported on the Amir-Kabir facility.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.