Several killed, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon

At least seven people were killed and 21 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling that targeted 32 cities, towns, and areas in Lebanon since dawn on Friday, including the capital Beirut, according to an Anadolu tally.

In western Bekaa, a drone targeted worshippers as they exited a mosque in the town of Sohmor, killing two people and wounding 15 others, the agency added.

In southern Lebanon, two people were killed in separate Israeli attacks on the towns of Yahmar al-Shaqif and Burj Qalawiyeh, according to an Anadolu tally based on data from the Lebanese Health Ministry and the official National News Agency.

Two Syrian citizens were killed and two others were also injured in an airstrike on the town of Majadel.

Separately, one Syrian national was killed and four others were wounded in a strike on the town of Shaaitiyeh, according to the tally.

An airstrike on the town of Srifa in southern Lebanon caused a massive fire that firefighters are struggling to get under control.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said that more than 1,345 people have since been killed and 4,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.