Israeli restrictions push Gaza medical supplies to critical shortage: Doctors Without Borders

Restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza have led to critical shortages, severely impacting health care services, according to a statement released on Friday by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Dr. Randa Abu El-Khair Masoud, a medical adviser with MSF, said the organization has been unable to bring any medical supplies into Gaza since Jan. 1, despite significant humanitarian needs in the enclave.

"Every day, in our hospitals and clinics, we see the impacts of the restrictions on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza, Palestine. The needs in Gaza are massive, yet not enough aid is entering because Israeli authorities are blocking it," Masoud said.

She warned that nearly 50% of essential medications for non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and respiratory illnesses, are at critically low levels.

Due to the shortages, MSF has stopped admitting new patients to its non-communicable diseases programs, limiting treatment to existing patients only.

"This shortage in proper care will inevitably lead to preventable deaths among patients suffering from chronic diseases," she said.

The organization is also facing a lack of basic medical supplies such as gauze and compresses, affecting wound care services, particularly for postoperative patients and burn victims.

During a previous blockade between August and Sept. 2025, MSF teams were forced to use non-sterile gauze sterilized in batches, a measure considered a last resort due to infection risks.

"Now, we are close to this point again," she warned.

Medical equipment shortages are further straining health care services. Masoud said no new equipment or spare parts have entered Gaza this year, leading to frequent malfunctions.

"Our teams are working hard to continue providing care, but they are under immense strain," she said, stressing that emergency measures cannot substitute for consistent access to medical supplies.