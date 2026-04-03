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Donald Trump plans record $1.5 trillion for defence
Donald Trump plans record $1.5 trillion for defence
Surging to a record-breaking $1.5 trillion for 2027, a major increase in military spending is planned by US President Donald Trump, according to a White House draft budget published on Friday.
Published April 04,2026
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US President Donald Trump plans a major increase in military spending, according to a draft budget published by the White House on Friday.
Funding is set to soar to a record-breaking $1.5 trillion in the 2027 budget, local media reported.
For the current financial year 2026, around $1 trillion is allocated for defence.
The government's budget plan is submitted to Congress, serving as a kind of roadmap and setting out the administration's priorities.
Congress then decides on a series of budget bills, which the president must sign for them to enter force.
Trump announced at the start of the year that he planned a significant increase in defence spending.