News World Donald Trump plans record $1.5 trillion for defence

Donald Trump plans record $1.5 trillion for defence

Surging to a record-breaking $1.5 trillion for 2027, a major increase in military spending is planned by US President Donald Trump, according to a White House draft budget published on Friday.

DPA WORLD Published April 04,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump plans a major increase in military spending, according to a draft budget published by the White House on Friday.



Funding is set to soar to a record-breaking $1.5 trillion in the 2027 budget, local media reported.



For the current financial year 2026, around $1 trillion is allocated for defence.



The government's budget plan is submitted to Congress, serving as a kind of roadmap and setting out the administration's priorities.



Congress then decides on a series of budget bills, which the president must sign for them to enter force.



Trump announced at the start of the year that he planned a significant increase in defence spending.









