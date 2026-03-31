UK, Belgium sign multi-million mission data partnership

Britain and Belgium on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help Belgium develop its own mission data capability, the UK Defense Ministry said.

The deal will see Belgium invest over five years in UK expertise to develop mission data collection and exploitation, the ministry said. UK firm QinetiQ will lead the work as part of the agreement, which "deepens the two nations' growing defence relationship," according to the statement.

Mission data plays an increasingly vital role in today's digitally enabled battlespace. As military platforms become more sophisticated, they rely on precise, mission-specific information collected, analyzed, and distilled from multiple sources.

QinetiQ will work with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, Belgium, and across Europe to support Belgium in strengthening its ability to collect, manage, and exploit mission data.

"This is not just good news for our partnership with Belgium — it is good news for the UK defence industry. A significant amount of this investment will flow directly into the UK," said UK Defense Readiness and Industry Minister Luke Pollard.

Major General Ciparisse, commander of the Belgian Cyber Force, said: "The programme will help us establish a structured partnership between our JEWSC (Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Support Centre) and Belgian industry."

The partnership also strengthens broader NATO cooperation, enhances resilience, and will support a number of capabilities across the alliance, the statement said.



