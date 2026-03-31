Russia ‘strongly condemns’ deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers

Russia on Tuesday strongly condemned deadly attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), its envoy to the United Nations said.

"Russia strongly condemns all attacks on UNIFIL contingents, regardless of who carried them out," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.

He said Russia supports calls for parties to the conflict to comply with international law and ensure the safety of UN personnel, adding that a ceasefire in the Lebanon-Israel border area is needed "as soon as possible."

"Otherwise, the high-profile outbreaks of violence in southern Lebanon will not be the last fatal incidents involving UN personnel," he said.

Nebenzia also called for a thorough investigation into what he described as an Israeli attack on a Russian RT crew in Lebanon on March 19, and said those responsible should be brought to justice.

He said attacks on journalists are "a gross violation of international law," recalling the killing of three journalists in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Nebenzia also expressed concern over the intensification of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We call on the Israeli leadership to abandon the use of force alone to address its legitimate security concerns, withdraw its military units from occupied territories, and return to the path of diplomacy," he said.

In a statement Monday, UNIFIL said two peacekeepers were killed in an "explosion of unknown origin" that destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan in the Marjeyoun district.

The incident marked the second such attack within 24 hours, the mission said, adding that an investigation is underway.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said one peacekeeper was killed and another injured after a projectile hit a UNIFIL position near Adshit al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,247 people have been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks since then.



