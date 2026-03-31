Finland develops drone warning app for citizens

Finland is developing a mobile application to warn citizens of approaching drones, YLE news reported Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

The country is developing a warning application that is planned to be delivered in late 2027.

In parallel, a warning system based on text messages is also being developed.

However, Jussi Korhonen, director of preparedness at the Interior Ministry's Rescue Department, specified that the two systems have "slightly different purposes."

The SMS system can reach people without smartphones and be used for all hazards, including dangerous chemical accidents.

The mobile app is primarily intended for exceptional situations confirmed by the government or the president, such as armed attacks or threats to Finland, Korhonen added.

The app will be integrated into the existing 112 Suomi.fi application, which already provides hazard alerts.

Finland's Defense Ministry earlier reported that at least two unmanned aerial vehicles were detected in the country's southeastern region, with one drone identified by the Finnish Air Force as Ukrainian before crashing near Kouvola.

Finnish F/A‑18 fighter jets were deployed to identify the objects but did not engage them to avoid collateral damage.

Southeastern Finland borders its large neighbor, Russia, which has been in armed conflict with Ukraine since February 2022.





