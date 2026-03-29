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News World Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Sunday that national team coach Mircea Lucescu was hospitalized after falling ill during a pre-training meeting, preventing him from traveling with the squad for their upcoming friendly in Slovakia.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 29,2026
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ROMANIA COACH LUCESCU HOSPITALISED AFTER FALLING SICK BEFORE TRAINING

Romania coach Mircea Lucescu has been hospitalised after falling sick during a meeting before ⁠a training ⁠session, effectively ruling him out of their trip to Slovakia for a ⁠friendly, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old, a former Romania international who has previously managed Inter Milan and Türkiye, was given first aid by the national team's ⁠medical ⁠staff before emergency service crews helped stabilize him, the FRF said in a statement.

"At this time, the state of the coach is stable. However, according ⁠to the medical protocols in force and to eliminate any risk, Mircea Lucescu was transported to a hospital... for thorough investigations and ⁠specialized ‌monitoring," ‌the FRF added.

Romania, who ⁠were eliminated ‌from the World Cup qualifiers by Turkey on ⁠Thursday, will play ⁠Slovakia in a friendly ⁠on Tuesday.