Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

Romania coach Mircea Lucescu has been hospitalised after falling sick during a meeting before ⁠a training ⁠session, effectively ruling him out of their trip to Slovakia for a ⁠friendly, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old, a former Romania international who has previously managed Inter Milan and Türkiye, was given first aid by the national team's ⁠medical ⁠staff before emergency service crews helped stabilize him, the FRF said in a statement.

"At this time, the state of the coach is stable. However, according ⁠to the medical protocols in force and to eliminate any risk, Mircea Lucescu was transported to a hospital... for thorough investigations and ⁠specialized ‌monitoring," ‌the FRF added.

Romania, who ⁠were eliminated ‌from the World Cup qualifiers by Turkey on ⁠Thursday, will play ⁠Slovakia in a friendly ⁠on Tuesday.









