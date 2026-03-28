7 killed in Israeli airstrikes on 36 cities, areas in Lebanon

Seven people were killed, and 29 others injured in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling against 36 cities, towns, and areas, mostly in the south of Lebanon, on Saturday, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Citing the Health Ministry, NNA reported that a paramedic and five Syrian farmers were among the people killed.

In the south, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the cities of Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil, as well as the towns of Sarafand, Kfar Tebnit, Touline, Haniyeh, Haddatha, Doueir, Harouf, Kfar Sir, Yohmor al-Shaqif, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, and Deir al-Zahrani.

The Israeli strikes also hit the towns of Arnoun, Ali al-Taher, Adloun, Majdal Selm, Qabrikha, Khiam, Taybeh, Kfar, Jezzine, Shaqra, Qounine, Ainata, Shamaa, Yater, Tayr Harfa, Tayri, Beit al-Sayyad, Mansouri, and Qlaileh.

The Israeli army also shelled the towns of Bustan, Haniyeh, Qlaileh plains, and Ras al-Ain with artillery, Ministry said.

In eastern Lebanon, the Israeli army targeted the town of Labaya with an airstrike, according to the news agency.

The raids constitute yet another "war crime in the ongoing series of violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli enemy", the Health Ministry said.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,142 people have been killed and 3,315 injured in Israeli attacks since then.

The escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries.





