Joint Expeditionary Force leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine, vow stronger deterrence against Russia

The leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) reaffirmed their commitment Thursday to European security, pledging continued support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia following a summit in Finland.

In a statement, the leaders said they remain committed to "European security and stability" and to strengthening support for Ukraine while addressing regional security challenges.

They highlighted growing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles, stressing an "urgent need for investment" in detection and interception capabilities, as well as exploring coordinated responses.

The leaders also discussed the Middle East, noting it has underscored "the importance of maritime security and the trade routes that sustain us."

Support for Ukraine was a central focus, with leaders agreeing to reinforce cooperation through the JEF-Ukraine Enhanced Partnership. Ukrainian forces are expected to participate in joint exercises later this year, according to the statement, with increased sharing of battlefield experience and technological innovation.

The JEF emphasized its role in strengthening NATO's northern flank, particularly in the Baltic Sea, Arctic and North Atlantic regions, which it described as a "core, interlinked" strategic area.

The leaders pledged to boost deterrence and readiness, including efforts to counter hybrid threats and Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

They said the force would continue to operate in close coordination with NATO, ensuring rapid and flexible responses to emerging security challenges.