Malaysia introduces AI tools to boost agriculture

Malaysia has introduced a domestically produced AI-based tool to boost its agriculture, state-run Bernama News reported on Tuesday.

The artificial intelligence tool, "Rakan Tani," is locally built to tackle agricultural challenges while accelerating the adoption of the AI technology in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Ministry of Digital, the report said.

The platform provides customized recommendations using weather conditions, pest risk insights, and field data, helping farmers make better-informed decisions about fertilization, irrigation, and overall crop management, the ministry noted in a statement.

"Malaysia's rice self-sufficiency stands at just over 50% today, against a national target of 80% by 2030. The gap is not a lack of knowledge, but the challenge of turning it into consistent action on the ground," the statement added.

It described the platform as an AI-powered support tool that continually updates its recommendations based on weather, pest risks, and field conditions, helping farmers make timely decisions.

The nationwide rollout follows a 10-week pilot program with 42 farmers in the western Malaysian state of Perak. About 200 farmers are expected to join the program by the end of this month, with plans to expand to around 110,000 registered farmers nationwide.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring that AI delivers tangible benefits to the public.

"Through Rakan Tani, we are placing practical AI tools directly in the hands of farmers, helping them make better decisions, improve productivity, and strengthen Malaysia's food security," he said.



