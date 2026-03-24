Israeli woman killed in rocket attack from Lebanon

An Israeli woman was killed in northern Israel in a rocket attack from Lebanon on Tuesday, medics said, as a barrage of projectiles triggered air raid sirens across the Galilee region.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were activated in the Upper Galilee, including Hulata and Yesud HaMa'ala, while additional alerts sounded in the Galilee Panhandle and areas, including Margaaliot, Kiryat Shmona, and nearby settlements.

Israel's national emergency service MDA said a woman was critically wounded in the attack and later pronounced dead. Two other people were reported to have sustained light injuries.

Approximately 30 projectiles were fired toward the Upper Galilee, most of which landed in open areas, according to the report.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, with Israel pounding Lebanon with airstrikes and launching a ground offensive in southern Lebanon amid rising regional escalation.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at "US military assets."