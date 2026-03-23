325,000 TONS OF WASTE CLEARED FROM TÜRKIYES SEAS

Efforts to fight marine pollution in Türkiye have led to the removal of 325,000 tons of waste from 28 coastal provinces, and there has been an increase in monitoring and inspections at sea, according to information gathered by an Anadolu correspondent from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change 2025 Annual Activity Report.

The operation is being carried out under the "Zero Waste Blue initiative," which was launched on June 10, 2019, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, in accordance with the "Provincial Marine Litter Action Plans."

The initiative aims to reduce marine pollution, prevent waste at the source, and raise public awareness by combining field cleanup operations with education and communication campaigns.

- 24/7 monitoring of wastewater treatment plants

The number of monitoring points in the Marmara Sea has increased to 150. All wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters or more are monitored online around the clock.

In the Gulf of Izmit, 1.85 million square meters of marine area were surveyed, and 1.62 million cubic meters of bottom sediment were removed from the Marmara Sea, making this one of Europe's most comprehensive environmental and maritime projects.

Efforts to combat both land- and sea-based pollutants are ongoing across all of Türkiye's seas, with a particular emphasis on the Marmara Sea, with the goal of improving water quality.

- Land-based pollution carried to sea through streams

A significant portion of marine pollution originates from land-based sources, with streams, particularly those receiving urban wastewater discharges, carrying pollutant loads directly into the sea. Surveys are currently being conducted to map the locations and pollution levels of waterways that flow into the sea.

In Istanbul, cleanup efforts at the river and stream mouths continue. Lakes Terkos, Buyukcekmece, and Kucukcekmece, all of which serve as water sources for the city, have also been designated as sensitive areas. The saltwater connection of Kucukcekmece and Buyukcekmece lakes to the sea, as well as Terkos Lake's freshwater status, highlights the importance of protecting these areas.

The northeast and southwest winds in Istanbul have a significant impact on the movement of marine litter. Waste accumulation zones can be predicted using wind direction, and wind maps are generated accordingly.

Shipping and fishing activities are also significant contributors to marine pollution. Worn-out tires discarded from vessels and ports, as well as fishing gear abandoned during operations, pollute the seabed.







