Russia condemns US-Israeli strike on Iran’s Caspian port of Anzali

Russia on Friday condemned the US-Israeli strike on the Iranian port of Anzali on the Caspian Sea.

"We are watching with growing alarm as the geography of Israeli and US missile and bomb strikes in Iran expands. The US-Israeli coalition continues to pour kerosene on the fire of war they have ignited in the Middle East, steering it toward further escalation," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry emphasized that the Caspian Sea has always been perceived by the regional countries and the international community as a safe space of peace and cooperation.

"On March 18, the Iranian port of Anzali on the Caspian Sea was bombed. This largest Caspian harbor is a crucial trade and logistics hub actively used for Russian-Iranian trade, including food supplies," it said.

The ministry stressed that the economic interests of Russia and other Caspian states, saying transport links with Iran through this port were affected by the strike.

"The reckless and irresponsible actions of the aggressors pose a threat of dragging the Caspian states into the military conflict," it said.

Russia called for an urgent cessation of hostilities and a renewed commitment to efforts for a political settlement of the situation in the Middle East, saying that it is increasingly projecting its impact onto neighboring regions.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while also disrupting global markets and aviation.



