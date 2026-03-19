UN warns that over 1M people have been displaced in Lebanon as Israeli strikes intensify

The UN warned Wednesday that more than one million people have been displaced in Lebanon as Israeli strikes escalated across the country, with nearly one-third of those uprooted being children.

"Overnight and into the early morning, Israeli strikes on central Beirut reportedly caused additional casualties," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference, adding that residential areas were struck, causing a multi-story building to collapse.

Pointing to Israeli attacks on health care facilities, Haq said: "Earlier today, authorities reported significant damage sustained by three government hospitals following Israeli strikes, injuring health care workers."

He added that "more than one million people are now displaced, including 367,000 children — that's nearly one third of the displaced," as fighting between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon showed no signs of slowing.

Citing the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Haq reported a dramatically worsened security situation across its area of operation.

He noted "heavy exchanges of fire, intensified air and ground activity, and the increased presence of Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory."

Reiterating concern about Israel's renewed evacuation orders "affecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line," the UN called on all parties to step back from the brink.

"We continue to call for de-escalation and urge all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701," Haq said.

Israel expanded its military offensive on Lebanon after US and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

On March 2, the Hezbollah group attacked a military site in northern Israel in response to what it described as continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect between Israel and Lebanon in November 2024 as well as the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel airstrike on Feb. 28.

According to Lebanese authorities, the Israeli offensive on Lebanon has killed 912 people, including 111 children and 67 women, and injured 2,221 others, among them 334 children and 375 women, while over a million people have been displaced.

For decades, Israel has occupied Palestinian territories as well as lands in Lebanon and Syria and it refuses to withdraw from them or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



