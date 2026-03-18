GERMAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT GUATEMALAS TIKAL, SITE OF FAMED MAYA RUINS

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to visit the famous Maya ruins in Guatemala's Tikal National Park on Wednesday on the second day of his visit to the Central American country.



Tikal's temples, palaces and plazas, as well as the tropical forest in which they are situated, were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.



The ruins bear witness to a lost civilization.



Between the 6th century BC and the 10th century AD, the city was one of the most important political, economic and religious centres of the Maya people.



The descendants of the Maya are now part of Guatemala's indigenous population, which continues to exert a significant influence in the country.



With his visit to Tikal, Steinmeier wishes to pay tribute to Guatemala's rich, centuries-old cultural heritage.



