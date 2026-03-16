UK, Canadian leaders hold talks on security, global challenges

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday for talks focused on international security and closer cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking briefly to reporters ahead of the meeting, Starmer said the UK and Canada are "old friends" and that the meeting would provide an opportunity to address "the really difficult issues that confront us."

The two leaders spoke by phone on Sunday night to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the impact of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz on international shipping, which they were set to discuss further during their meeting, according to the British government.

Carney said the two countries had agreed last year to strengthen collaboration on a range of international matters, including intelligence sharing.

"It's a good thing that that has happened because the world's become even more challenging," he said.

Both leaders also commended each other for their support for Ukraine, with Starmer thanking Carney for Canada's backing of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which supports Ukraine.

"The Coalition of the Willing would not have happened without you," Carney told Starmer. "It's exactly that kind of leadership that the world requires now, which is to put together these coalitions to help address real issues."