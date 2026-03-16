Over 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Israeli attacks have displaced more than one million people in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities said Monday, as Tel Aviv began a ground offensive in the Arab country.

A statement by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Prime Minister's Office said that 1,049,328 people have been displaced by the assaults since March 2.

It added that 132,742 people are now registered in shelters across the country. According to the statement, the Lebanese death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached 886 people and 2,141 others injured.

The Israeli army expanded airstrikes across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, on March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah amid regional escalation in the wake of a joint offensive by the US and Israel against Iran.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said early Monday that the army has begun a ground offensive in Lebanon.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others seized during the most recent war between October 2023 and November 2024.