News World EU foreign ministers to discuss wars in Ukraine and Iran

EU foreign ministers to discuss wars in Ukraine and Iran

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2026 Subscribe

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

European Union foreign ministers are set to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East on Monday, as well as the spillover effects from the fighting.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to join his EU counterparts by video-link for a briefing on his country's most pressing needs in its defense against Russia.



The EU's support for Kyiv suffered a setback last month when the bloc's 27 member countries failed to unanimously agree on new aid measures in time for the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.



20th sanctions package on Russia, as well as a financial aid package worth €90 billion ($103 billion), are still blocked amid resistance from Hungary and Slovakia.



The EU has also repeatedly warned against possible repercussions for Ukraine from the conflict in the Middle East.



The European Commission says Moscow has hugely benefited from soaring fuel prices since the war in Iran started, with additional daily earnings of €150 million from oil sales.



This comes after years of EU efforts to curb Russia's fossil fuel revenues in order to limit its ability to finance the war against Ukraine.



The conflict has also stretched military resources, with air defense systems and other assets increasingly needed outside the Ukraine theatre of war as Iran retaliates against US and Israeli airstrikes with attacks across parts of the Middle East.



On Iran, EU ministers are expected to formally approve new sanctions targeting Iranian officials and organizations, as announced last week by the bloc's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas.





















