China says it is communicating with all sides about the Strait of Hormuz

China is in communication "with all sides" about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said on Monday, reiterating the country's call for a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict.
At a regular press briefing, the ministry was asked if China had received any request from U.S. President Donald Trump to assist in ensuring the security of the Strait, a vital artery for global energy shipments.
"We are in communication with all parties on the current situation and are committed to promoting the easing and cooling down of the situation," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.
Lin said China again urged all sides to cease fighting immediately to prevent escalation and broader economic fallout.