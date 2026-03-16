China says it is communicating with all sides about the Strait of Hormuz

Tankers are seen off the coast of Fujairah, as Iran vows to fire on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

China is in communication "with all sides" about the situation in ⁠the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said on Monday, reiterating the country's call ⁠for a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict.

At a regular press briefing, the ministry was asked if China had received any request from U.S. ⁠President Donald ⁠Trump to assist in ensuring the security of the Strait, a vital artery for global energy shipments.

"We are in communication with all ⁠parties on the current situation and are committed to promoting the easing and cooling down of the situation," ministry spokesperson ⁠Lin ‌Jian told reporters.

Lin ‌said China again ⁠urged all ‌sides to cease fighting immediately to prevent ⁠escalation and ⁠broader economic fallout.























