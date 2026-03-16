China reiterates call to end Mideast conflict, prevent impact on global economy as Strait of Hormuz remains closed

China on Monday said the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz impacts global energy routes, reiterating its call for an immediate end to the military conflict in the Middle East.

"The recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters impacted the route of international goods and energy, damaged regional and global peace and stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in response to a question by Anadolu.

He reiterated Beijing's call for all sides to stop military escalation as the Middle East armed conflict enters its third week.

Lin urged the warring parties to avoid further escalation, "and prevent regional turbulence from dealing a larger impact on global economic look."

"We are in communication on the situation with all sides," he added.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. It has also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, sending global oil prices surging.

Amid the ongoing war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held calls with many top diplomats of the Middle East nations, including Iran and Israel, urging an end to the armed conflict.

Beijing has opposed the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran but has also urged Tehran to consider "reasonable concerns" of its neighboring countries.





