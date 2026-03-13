China, US to hold trade talks in Paris amid Mideast tensions

Senior trade negotiators from China and the United States will meet in Paris for their sixth round of economic and trade consultations as Middle East tensions disrupt global energy supplies.

China's Commerce Ministry said Friday that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to France from March 14 to 17 for talks with the US side, which is expected to be led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"The two sides will be guided by the important consensus" reached by their leaders and will discuss economic and trade issues of mutual concern, the ministry said.

The meeting comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2, according to the White House, though Beijing has not confirmed the schedule.

Previous rounds of talks were held in Geneva, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Kuala Lumpur, helping reduce tariffs that had previously climbed to triple-digit levels.

The talks also come as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts energy markets. Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since around March 1, pushing oil prices higher. The key shipping lane handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade.

Regional tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Tehran across the region.





