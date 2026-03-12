 Contact Us
News World US says about 6,000 targets hit in Iran as operation continues

US says about 6,000 targets hit in Iran as operation continues

The United States has struck around 6,000 targets since the start of the war against Iran late last month, the US military said on Thursday. Among the targets hit were more than 90 Iranian vessels -- around 60 ships and 30 minelayers -- US Central Command, which is responsible for American forces in the region, said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 12,2026
Subscribe
US SAYS ABOUT 6,000 TARGETS HIT IN IRAN AS OPERATION CONTINUES

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday said it has struck about 6,000 targets inside Iran, including dozens of naval vessels, as part of the ongoing operation, which began last month.

According to a fact sheet from CENTCOM, the US has damaged or destroyed more than 90 vessels, including over 30 minelayers.

The US military said a wide range of air, naval and ground systems have been employed in the operation, including strategic bombers, fighter aircraft, drones and missile defense systems.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.