France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon, send 60 tons of supplies

France will triple its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon and dispatch a first convoy of 60 tons of emergency aid this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced Wednesday.

Speaking on TF1 television, Barrot said the shipment will include sanitary and hygiene kits, mattresses, lamps, and a mobile medical unit to support civilians affected by ongoing Israeli bombardment in Lebanon.

"This first convoy," carrying about 60 tons of humanitarian supplies, is expected to arrive in Lebanon by Thursday, he said.

Barrot noted that France has already provided direct financial support to four humanitarian organizations operating on the ground. He emphasized that Paris views the Lebanese Armed Forces as "the only legitimate force capable of ensuring Lebanon's security."

Commenting on broader regional tensions, Barrot said Iran must fundamentally change its policies.

"There are no other alternatives for the regime than to change everything from top to bottom," he said, arguing that Tehran's refusal to negotiate has contributed to the recent US and Israeli military operations.

Barrot also warned that escalating tensions could threaten global energy markets and push up oil prices.

"To prevent the purchasing power of the French from being eroded by rising oil prices, the problem must be addressed at its source: ensuring the safe passage of ships," he said.

He added that France is working to build a coalition aimed at guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have launched an effort to build a coalition to ensure lasting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as we have been doing for several years in the Red Sea," he said.

"The global economy must not be held hostage," Barrot added, warning of the "major risks" that disruptions in the strategic waterway could pose to international trade.