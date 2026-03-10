UK, GERMAN, ITALIAN LEADERS DISCUSS IRANS BLOCKADE OF STRAIT OF HORMUZ AMID MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS

Tankers are seen off the coast of Fujairah, as Iran vows to fire on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The leaders of the UK, Germany, and Italy discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, and agreed on the critical importance of freedom of navigation for vessels, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The readout was issued by the British prime minister's office after Keir Starmer spoke on the phone with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the latest situation in the Middle East amid regional tensions.

Discussing the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders agreed on the vital importance of freedom of navigation for vessels through these waters.

"They agreed to work closely together in the coming days in the face of Iranian threats," the statement added.

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz around March 1. The strategic waterway normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily and roughly 20% of the global liquefied natural gas trade.

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that any attempt by Iran to disrupt oil shipments through the strait would trigger a response "20 times harder" than previous American military strikes.

Meanwhile, Starmer also updated on the "ongoing defensive measures" taken by the UK in the region in recent days in support of its partners in the Gulf.

Tensions escalated after Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.