Former French PM Villepin calls for sanctions over U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has called for sanctions against the United States and Israel, stating that their attacks on Iran violate international law.

Speaking on the French television channel BFMTV, Villepin evaluated recent developments in the Middle East. He said the U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran constitute a breach of international law and emphasized that the two countries should pay war reparations.

"Any country that engages in an illegitimate and illegal intervention must pay the price of rebuilding what it has destroyed. If you destroy something, you must rebuild it," Villepin said.

"Let's Not Underestimate Our Capabilities"

Villepin stressed that the decisions made by the United States and Israel in the Middle East should have tangible and financial consequences. He also pointed out that the United States, like France, depends on cooperation with France and urged Europe not to underestimate its influence when it comes to sanctions.

He called on European countries to condemn the attacks on Iran and impose sanctions on both Israel and the United States over the strikes.

Villepin also criticized the United States under President Donald Trump, saying it was in the hands of "irresponsible people," and argued that Washington's international legitimacy in these attacks is much weaker than it was during the 2003 Iraq War.

He also criticized Israel for expanding its occupation in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks, and condemned the French government for failing to take action to mobilize the European Union regarding developments in Lebanon and the wider Middle East.

Villepin argued that France had missed a "historic opportunity" in this regard and praised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, saying he had "protected Europe's honor" by refusing to allow the United States to use Spanish bases to attack Iran.

U.S.–Israeli Attacks on Iran

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched military strikes on Iran while negotiations were still ongoing between Tehran and Washington.

Iran responded by targeting Israel and several locations in regional countries hosting U.S. military bases, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

In the U.S.–Israeli attacks, Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed.







