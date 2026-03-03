US claims to have destroyed all Iranian ships in Gulf of Oman

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that all 11 Iranian vessels operating in the Gulf of Oman have been destroyed.

"Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman. Today, they have ZERO," CENTCOM said on the US social media company X's platform.

The command said Iran "harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades" and vowed to continue defending freedom of maritime navigation.

"Those days are over," it added.

Iran did not confirm the losses.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said Sunday that nine Iranian naval vessels had been sunk, including some he described as "relatively large and important," and later updated that figure to 10 on Monday.

Trump also said Iranian naval headquarters had been "largely destroyed."

The naval campaign is part of a joint US-Israeli military operation launched Saturday that has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.