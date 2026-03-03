Qatar denies Bloomberg report on Patriot missile depletion

Qatar on Tuesday denied a Bloomberg report claiming that its inventory of Patriot interceptor missiles had been depleted, saying it remains well-stocked and the armed forces are fully prepared.

In a statement, the International Media Office said the Qatar Armed Forces continue to demonstrate their ability to defend the country against external threats and remain at full readiness to protect citizens, residents and visitors.

It described the report as "false information" published without verification during a highly sensitive period and said authorities are reviewing all appropriate options, including legal measures, to ensure the misinformation is corrected.