Canada closes Riyadh embassy over security situation

Canada's Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was closed Tuesday, citing the "current security situation."

"Due to the current security situation, the Embassy of Canada in Riyadh is closed today," the embassy said in a post on the US social media platform X. "Please note that all in-person appointments are canceled through Friday, March 6."

The announcement came as a joint US-Israeli military campaign launched against Iran on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.



