 Contact Us
News World Pope Leo appeals for end to 'spiral of violence' after Iran strikes

Pope Leo appeals for end to 'spiral of violence' after Iran strikes

Reuters WORLD
Published March 01,2026
Subscribe
POPE LEO APPEALS FOR END TO SPIRAL OF VIOLENCE AFTER IRAN STRIKES
Pope Leo XIV leads Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square (EPA Photo)

Pope Leo said on Sunday that he is ⁠following events ⁠after U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran with "deep concern" and made an ⁠impassioned appeal to stop what he called a "spiral of violence."

"I address a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved to assume the ⁠moral ⁠responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss," said the pope.

"Stability and peace ⁠are not built through mutual threats or through weapons ... but only through reasonable, genuine, and responsible dialogue," ⁠the pope ‌said ‌during his ⁠weekly address to ‌pilgrims in St. Peter's Square ⁠after a ⁠Sunday prayer.