Pope Leo appeals for end to 'spiral of violence' after Iran strikes

Pope Leo said on Sunday that he is ⁠following events ⁠after U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran with "deep concern" and made an ⁠impassioned appeal to stop what he called a "spiral of violence."

"I address a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved to assume the ⁠moral ⁠responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss," said the pope.

"Stability and peace ⁠are not built through mutual threats or through weapons ... but only through reasonable, genuine, and responsible dialogue," ⁠the pope ‌said ‌during his ⁠weekly address to ‌pilgrims in St. Peter's Square ⁠after a ⁠Sunday prayer.

























