US has 'very good idea' about next Iranian leadership: Trump

Claiming that the joint military campaign has successfully eliminated "a lot" of the country's current leadership, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Washington already has a "very good idea" of who will take power next in Iran.

AFP WORLD
Published March 01,2026
The US has a "very good idea" about the next leadership in Iran, said President Donald Trump on Saturday, claiming that "a lot" of the current Iranian leadership has been killed in the latest strikes.

Speaking to ABC News by phone, Donald Trump described the latest US-Israeli military attack on Iran as going "very well."

When asked about whether the Iranian leadership had been killed, Trump said: "A lot of it is, yeah. But we don't know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike."

He also responded to a question on choosing the next leader of Iran, and said: "Yes. We have a very good idea."

Regarding how long the current military attacks would continue, the US president said: "As long as we wanted to, actually."

"But it's done such damage already. It's like, they are incapacitated," he added.