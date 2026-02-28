US has 'very good idea' about next Iranian leadership: Trump

The US has a "very good idea" about the next leadership in Iran, said President Donald Trump on Saturday, claiming that "a lot" of the current Iranian leadership has been killed in the latest strikes.

Speaking to ABC News by phone, Donald Trump described the latest US-Israeli military attack on Iran as going "very well."

When asked about whether the Iranian leadership had been killed, Trump said: "A lot of it is, yeah. But we don't know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike."

He also responded to a question on choosing the next leader of Iran, and said: "Yes. We have a very good idea."

Regarding how long the current military attacks would continue, the US president said: "As long as we wanted to, actually."

"But it's done such damage already. It's like, they are incapacitated," he added.