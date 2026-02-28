Trump tells Iranians: 'The hour of your freedom is at hand'

US President Donald Trump tells Iranians that they will soon be free to take over their government, in an eight-minute address on the strikes launched against the Islamic country.



He also warns the Iranian security apparatus to surrender or "face certain death," in a video posted on his Truth Social platform at around 02:30 am Washington time (0730 GMT).



"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death," Trump says.



"To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere.



"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations," he adds.



"America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action," Trump tells the people of Iran.



In the video, published shortly after Israel announced a pre-emptive strike against Iran, Trump confirms US involvement in the offensive.



He says the objective is to defend Americans against "imminent theats" from the Iranian regime, and to ensure the country never acquires a nuclear weapon.