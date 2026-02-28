Starmer says UK warplanes involved in 'defensive' Mideast actions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday British warplanes were involved in "defensive operations" in Middle East skies but the UK had "played no role" in the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

In his first public response to the strikes, which triggered missile launches from Tehran, Starmer said that Britain's operations were separate from the attack on Iran and "in line with international law".

"The United Kingdom played no role in these strikes," he said in a short televised statement.

"As part of our commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region -- which we've recently taken steps to strengthen," the UK leader added.

"Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies."

Starmer spoke after holding an emergency meeting with senior UK ministers and officials and separate talks with European counterparts, in response to the evolving conflict in the Middle East.

In his comments, he argued Iran "can end this now" and that Tehran "should refrain from further strikes, give up their weapons programmes, and cease the appalling violence and repression against the Iranian people".

"That is the route to de-escalation and back to the negotiating table," Starmer said.

Earlier, his government warned the military strikes against Iran could blow up into a broader regional conflict, while adding the UK's "immediate priority" was the safety of its citizens in the region.

In a message on X, the Foreign Office urged its citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to "immediately shelter in place" because of reported missile attacks on sites in those countries.

The ministry also updated its travel advice to urge "against all travel to Israel and Palestine".

Meanwhile British Airways was among the airlines to say it has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Bahrain for several days, and its Saturday flight to Amman, because of the US-Israel airstrikes and Iran's retaliation.

Wizz Air, which also flies to the region from Britain, confirmed that it was suspending all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman "with immediate effect up until and including March 7".

"Flights to and from Saudi Arabia will be cancelled up until and including March 2," it added, noting it was "closely monitoring developments".







