Several injured after Iranian missile hits Tel Aviv

The devastating fallout from "Operation Epic Fury" reached deep into central Israel on Saturday night as Iran unleashed a massive new wave of retaliatory missile strikes.

Published March 01,2026
Israel's ambulance service said five people were injured Saturday after an Iranian missile struck Tel Aviv, as explosions were heard across the city amid a new wave of launches from Iran.

An Anadolu correspondent reported a massive explosion in the city following the strike, while large blasts were also heard in Tel Aviv and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem.

The Israeli army said it detected a new barrage of missiles launched from Iran and urged residents to move to protected areas, according to a statement.

Israeli journalists circulated footage showing extensive damage and large fires in Tel Aviv following the strike, amid heavy censorship regarding losses and affected sites, according to an Anadolu correspondent.