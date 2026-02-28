Iran says President Pezeshkian is alive after US-Israeli attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is alive and in good health following the attacks on his country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.



No member of the government has so far commented on the US-Israeli attacks launched earlier in the day. Police said the situation was under control and there was no cause for concern.



Explosions were heard not only near Tehran but also in the cities of Qom, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Karaj and Tabriz.



Iranian state media also reported explosions on the outskirts of Isfahan. An important nuclear site is situated south-east of Isfahan. It was bombed by the United States last year.



At present, little information is emerging from the country and contacts are unreachable, with internet access severely restricted.



In parallel with the military strikes, nationwide cyberattacks on Iranian infrastructure took place, according to media reports.

