Cuba vows to defend sovereignty after foiling 'armed infiltration' attempt

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday his country would not hesitate to defend itself against any threat to its sovereignty, following a "foiled armed infiltration" attempt off its northern coast.

"Cuba will defend itself with determination and firmness against any terrorist or mercenary aggression that seeks to undermine its sovereignty and national stability," Diaz-Canel said through the US social media company X. "Cuba does not attack or threaten."

The statement came a day after Cuban authorities intercepted a Florida-registered speedboat carrying 10 armed individuals who, according to the Interior Ministry, intended to carry out what it described as a "terrorist" infiltration. The vessel entered Cuban territorial waters and opened fire on border guards, wounding one officer, the authorities said. Four alleged attackers were killed, and six were wounded in the incident.

Authorities also seized assault rifles, handguns, Molotov cocktails, body armor, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms from the vessel.

The Interior Ministry said all those on board were Cuban nationals residing in the US, most of whom allegedly had prior criminal records involving violent activity. The investigation remains ongoing.



