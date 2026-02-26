China urges restraint, dialogue between US, Iran

China Thursday reiterated its call for "restraint" and the need for dialogue between the US and Iran amid a massive US military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

"We are closely following developments in Iran," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"China advocates the resolution of issues through political and diplomatic channels and opposes the use of threat or force in international affairs," Mao said when asked whether China would join Russia in supporting Iran "against any US aggression."

"Chinese and Iranian people are traditionally friendly. China supports the Iranian government and people in safeguarding (their) legitimate rights, interests, and national stability," she said.

Stressing peace, Mao said: "We hope all sides … exercise restraint and solve disputes through dialogue."

"China is ready to continue play its constructive role as a responsible major country," she added.

The statement from Beijing came as Iran and the US are set to hold their third round of indirect talks under Omani mediation in Geneva, Switzerland.

The nuclear diplomacy between the two resumed last month following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.

The talks come amid a sizeable US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region alongside a series of drills by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.