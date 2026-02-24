US forces not tied to cartel leader’s takedown: Mexican President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that the US was not directly involved in the military operation that led to the death of the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and only provided intelligence to the government.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," was killed by Mexican forces on Sunday in the wooded highlands of Tapalpa, a municipality in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

Sheinbaum confirmed in a press conference that the country is under control and things have returned to normal.

She said the months leading up to the operation to take down Oseguera were carefully planned by Mexican security and intelligence forces, with the US providing only additional intelligence to the government.

"All operations were carried out by federal forces. There was no participation by United States forces in the operation. What exists is extensive information sharing," she said when asked about the US role.

Sheinbaum's administration said that various governments and institutions -- specifically US Northern Command and INTERPOL -- contributed intelligence efforts to assist in Oseguera's capture, but no foreign force played a role in planning or executing the actions that brought an end to El Mencho's reign.

"The understanding with the United States is fundamentally based on intelligence sharing. In this case, there was information provided by the United States government…But the entire operation, from its planning, was the responsibility of the federal forces," she added.

According to Mexico's Secretary of National Defense, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, authorities were able to make contact with a romantic partner of the cartel leader, who confirmed that Oseguera was hiding in the municipality of Tapalpa, Jalisco on Feb. 21.

The initial objective of the operation was to apprehend Oseguera, but he was fatally wounded after his security detail responded violently to Mexican forces.

"Everything related to his partner, his collaborators and his inner circle came from our military intelligence. There was a great deal of additional, very important information provided by the United States, but once all of that was integrated and properly analyzed, it gave us his exact location," Trevilla said.

In May 2016, the US State Department officially added El Mencho to its list of most-wanted fugitives, and he was sought by a court in the Western District of Texas on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

In August 2018, Mexico's Attorney General's Office offered around $1.5 million for information leading to his capture. In December 2024, the US government offered a $15 million reward.

On Monday, Mexico's Attorney General's Office confirmed Oseguera's identity following a forensic and DNA analysis of his body, according to Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar Garcia Harfuch.

"They have already identified and confirmed him," Harfuch said.

After news broke of Oseguera's death at the hands of Mexican forces, the country witnessed a violent backlash in several states. According to Mexican security authorities, up to 252 road blockades were reported across 20 states along with businesses set ablaze and clashes with authorities.

"In cowardly attacks following the action to detain 'El Mencho,' 27 assaults against authorities were recorded," Harfuch said.

In total, authorities reported the deaths of 34 suspected cartel members and the arrest of 70 others. Meanwhile, security forces suffered casualties, with 25 members of the National Guard and one soldier killed.

Sheinbaum stressed that the situation has now been fully brought under control and there are no further acts of violence in the country.

"It is peaceful, it is calm, and most importantly, we are working. If any situation were to arise today, there is a control and command center, and all federal forces are coordinated. Most importantly, we are coordinated with all the states of the republic," she said.