Top EU officials mark four years of war in Ukraine on visit to Kiev

Top European Union officials arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and to reaffirm the bloc's continued support for the war-ravaged country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa said the visit demonstrated Europe's steadfast backing.

Von der Leyen, in a post on X upon arrival, wrote that Europe "stands unwaveringly with Ukraine, financially, militarily, and through this harsh winter."

Costa paid tribute to "the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people," who he said had resisted Russia's large-scale invasion over four "terrible years," pushed Russian forces back to the east of the country and continued to defend the front line "with great courage."

He also praised Ukraine's progress toward European Union membership.

"It is very impressive how a country at war is achieving to deliver on the reforms that are necessary to move forward on the accession process," Costa said.

However, their visit was overshadowed by the refusal of Hungary and Slovakia to sign off on a 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Hungary on Monday also vetoed an EU plan to provide key financial assistance for Ukraine. The measures would have amounted to a total of €90 billion ($105 billion), including €60 billion earmarked specifically for Ukraine's defence against Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia have justified their stance by citing a halt in Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline running through Ukraine.

They accuse Kiev of deliberately blocking use of the pipeline for political reasons. Ukrainian officials, however, say the disruption in oil supplies since late January is the result of Russian bombardment.

Instead, only a €100 million emergency package for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which EU officials say can be approved without Hungary's backing, is now expected to be announced by von der Leyen and Costa on Tuesday.

Costa directly criticized Hungary over its obstruction of financial aid, calling it "completely unacceptable" for a member state not to respect agreements already reached within the European Council, the body representing EU heads of state and government.

During their visit, von der Leyen and Costa are scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony, assess damage caused by Russian airstrikes and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are organizing a video conference of the Coalition of the Willing - a group of over 30 countries that have pledged strong support for Ukraine - to mark the anniversary.

Senior EU officials gathered in Kiev also want to take part in the conference.

In Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will commemorate the war and the many thousands of dead and injured at a prayer service for peace at the French Cathedral in Berlin.

A solidarity rally for Ukraine is also planned for the evening at the Brandenburg Gate in the capital. Similar events are also taking place in other German cities, including Bremen, Stuttgart, Munich and Cologne.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for European unity, saying only collective strength could bring the war to an end.

"For four years, every day and every night has been a nightmare for the people of Ukraine. And not only for them, but for all of us. Because war has returned to Europe," Merz wrote on X on Tuesday.

"Only with shared strength will we end it. The fate of Ukraine is our fate," he added.



















