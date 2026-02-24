Polish premier pledges more aid for Kyiv on 4th anniversary of war

Poland and its European partners will continue supporting Ukraine for "as long as needed," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its war.

"Evil must not prevail," Tusk wrote on X after taking part remotely in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," an informal group of dozens of countries led by France and the UK aiming to enforce a potential ceasefire. "The coalition speaks with one voice: support for Ukraine will last as long as needed."

The meeting was hosted in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and attended in person by several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the talks online.

Sikorski stressed that Ukraine's future lies firmly within Europe and said its EU accession would be a crucial pillar of post-war security.

"Ukraine's place is in the EU," Sikorski said. "Its accession will be one of the strongest guarantees that this war will not be repeated." He added that Ukraine was already "closer to the EU than ever before" in institutional and political terms, and reiterated Warsaw's full support for Kyiv's membership bid.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers since the start of the war, providing military aid, humanitarian assistance and shelter for millions of Ukrainian refugees, while pushing for tougher EU sanctions on Russia.

President Karol Nawrocki said "Russian aggression against Ukraine is a serious threat to the security of all of Europe." Nawrocki, who has taken a tougher line on social benefits for Ukrainians in Poland since taking office last year, has nonetheless remained a vocal critic of the Kremlin and its war.





