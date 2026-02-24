Polish PM Tusk calls pedophilia 'a crime against humanity’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday described pedophilia as a "crime against humanity," saying that anyone implicated, regardless of their status, should face prison.

"Pedophilia is a crime against humanity, especially as on Epstein's scale," he wrote on the US social media company X's platform, referring to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The place of those who were involved, doesn't matter who they are, is in prison, and in the longer run, in hell. There is no room for any compromise here," he added.

On Jan. 30, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

Those materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the disclosure falls short of what the law requires and omits vital information.

Authorities found Epstein dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.