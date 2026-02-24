Poland forms team to probe alleged Epstein-linked recruitment of minors

Polish prosecutors have established a special investigative team to examine allegations that minors were recruited for sexual exploitation in Poland as part of the network of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, TVP World reported on Tuesday.

The move follows the release in January of a new tranche of US documents related to Epstein, reportedly totaling some three million files, which Polish officials say warrant further examination of potential links to Poland.

The National Prosecutor's Office said on Monday that a newly formed body, dubbed "Investigation Team No. 5," will conduct preliminary inquiries into what it described as "an organized criminal group of an international nature" active between 2005 and 2018.

According to prosecutors, the group allegedly operated "with the involvement of Polish citizens" and engaged in human trafficking by recruiting minors through deception, misleading them with promises of careers in fashion agencies before subjecting them to sexual exploitation.

Three experienced prosecutors have been assigned to lead the probe, officials said, adding that any decision to open a full criminal investigation will depend on the evidence gathered during the preliminary phase.

Separately, the Justice Ministry confirmed the creation of an analytical task force chaired by Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek to review the newly released US documents.

"It is our duty to provide a reliable and impartial explanation of all Polish aspects in the so-called Epstein affair," Zurek said in a statement.

"The Polish state must check whether crimes have taken place on the territory of the Republic of Poland and whether Polish citizens were involved in the case," he added.

The ministry said it will request access to all classified materials from US authorities to ensure a comprehensive review. The analytical panel includes representatives from multiple ministries and agencies, including security services and police.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated that authorities would also examine possible links between Epstein and Russian intelligence as part of the broader investigation.

On Jan. 30, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

Those materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the disclosure falls short of what the law requires and omits vital information.

Authorities found Epstein dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.





