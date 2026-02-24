"Everything is on the table' as US presses Iran to make a deal"

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that the United States is keeping all options open in its approach to Iran while urging the country to negotiate a deal.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Colorado, Hegseth reiterated that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution but noted that the US military is prepared with contingency plans if Iran refuses to reach an agreement.

"Iran should make a deal. Iran has an opportunity to make a deal. That's the outcome the president would prefer.

"Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal," he said.

When asked whether military strikes remain under consideration, Hegseth said "everything is on the table."

"It's the president's decision. We're here to help ensure that a deal is made. And I think Iran would be wise to make a good deal," he added.

Earlier Monday, Trump rejected media reports that said Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine advised the president and other top officials that military action in Iran could carry substantial risks and leave the US entwined in a prolonged conflict in the region.

"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100 percent incorrect," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump emphasized that any decision regarding military action would ultimately rest with him.

"I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don't make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," he said.

Delegations from Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal amid rising regional tensions and speculation of an imminent war.