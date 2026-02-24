Kremlin says the Telegram messaging app has violated the law many times

A woman poses for a photo while holding a smartphone next to a screen showing the crossed logo of Telegram messaging app against the backdrop of the Russian state flag, in this illustration taken February 12, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the authorities had recorded a ⁠large number ⁠of violations by the Telegram messenger app and were taking ⁠appropriate steps in response to what it cast as the app's unwillingness to cooperate with Russia.

Russia has launched an investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov as ⁠part ⁠of a criminal case on the "facilitation of terrorist activities", state-run media reported earlier on Tuesday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Telegram, which is ⁠widely used in Russia and across the former Soviet Union, has in recent days denied a host of allegations ⁠by ‌Russia ‌that the app ⁠is a ‌haven for criminal activity and compromised by ⁠both Western and ⁠Ukrainian intelligence services.































