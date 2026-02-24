California to allocate $35M to help undocumented immigrants

California will allocate $35 million in state funding to assist undocumented immigrants as the Trump administration continues its deportation efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

The governor's office is distributing funds previously approved in the state budget to help philanthropic partners provide food assistance and other support to immigrant families.

The new funding comes in addition to money the state has already set aside to offer legal aid to individuals facing deportation.

"While the federal government targets hardworking families, California stands with them-uniting partners and funding local communities to help support their neighbors," Newsom said in a press release.

"The urgent need grows as the Trump Administration accelerates mass detention, tramples due process, and funds authoritarian enforcement with over $170 billion. As the Trump Administration chooses cruelty and chaos, California chooses community," he added.

Newsom has been in contact with immigrant families and community leaders on the federal government's immigration crackdown, said a spokesperson for the governor.

"People are afraid to leave their homes, afraid to go to school or work, and unable to afford groceries," the spokesperson told CalMatters.

California approved the funding even as it faces mounting fiscal pressures, with Gavin Newsom's office projecting a $2.9 billion deficit in the upcoming budget year, according to CalMatters.

To help address a larger shortfall last year, the state also scaled back certain health care benefits for undocumented immigrants.

"When federal actions create fear and instability, our responsibility is to show up for families. This investment strengthens local partners who are helping people access legal services and meet basic needs during an incredibly difficult moment," Kim Johnson, the secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said in a press release.

Lena Gonzalez, a Democrat who chairs the California Latino Legislative Caucus, said the funding demonstrates that her party will "continue to stand in solidarity with our immigrant families."

"The federal government is waging a war on our communities-and we won't stand for it. We are putting money behind an effort to stop the fear, stop the separation of our families and stop violating our basic rights," Gonzalez added.



