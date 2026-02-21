Germany and Sweden call on their citizens to urgently leave Iran

A statement from the German Embassy in Tehran's social media account, titled "Urgent renewed call for German citizens in Iran to leave the country," stated that the tension in Iran and the region continues.



The statement noted that the possibility of further deterioration of the security situation and military conflicts cannot be ruled out, and therefore, it was desired to remind German citizens again to leave Iran.



The statement urged German citizens to use available means to leave the country, considering that in the event of escalating tension, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Embassy in Tehran "might be able to provide almost no support" for leaving the country.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, in a post on her X social media platform account, stated that the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs' advice not to travel to Iran should be followed.



Stenergard emphasized that she reiterated the strong call for Swedish citizens in Iran to leave the country urgently, noting that it is still possible to leave Iran via air and land routes.



Stenergard said, "Swedes should leave Iran while they have the opportunity and not wait. Those who choose to remain in Iran take on a great personal responsibility. At this point, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not be able to assist with evacuation from Iran."