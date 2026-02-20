Venezuela congress poised to renew amnesty debate after delay

Venezuela's National Assembly is set to resume debate in Caracas over a sweeping amnesty bill that could free hundreds jailed for political reasons, according to media reports.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the measure, proposed by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, comes weeks after the US military captured President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Jan. 3 and transferred him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Under the proposal, the bill would grant "a general and full amnesty for crimes or offenses committed" since 1999, including "acts of politically motivated violence" tied to the 2024 presidential election.

MORE THAN 2,000 ARRESTED AMID PROTESTS

Nationwide protests erupted in the aftermath of the election, leading to the arrest of more than 2,000 people, including minors, according to previous reports. Lawmakers halted debate last week over whether exiled or fugitive suspects would qualify.

Lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra argued that defendants must first appear in court.

Members of the ruling party have maintained that Venezuelan law does not permit trials in absentia, meaning those outside the country would need to return and submit to the justice system before qualifying.

Authorities in Caracas have long denied holding political prisoners, a claim disputed by rights groups.

Foro Penal, a Caracas-based prisoners' rights organization, estimates that more than 600 people remain detained for political reasons, with 448 releases recorded since Nicolas Maduro's arrest.

Relatives of detainees have gathered outside prisons in recent days to demand faster releases, while a small group launched a hunger strike over the weekend, activists said.